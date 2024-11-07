South Africans warned to stay away from Mozambique

The ministry's Chrispin Phiri says given the current security situation in Mozambique, the department encouraged all South Africans to postpone non-essential visits to the country until further notice.

"Mozambique is experiencing outbreaks of protests in the aftermath of the general elections. South Africa expresses concern at the outbreak of incidents of post-electoral violence and regrets the loss of lives and destruction of property, we once again reiterate the call made by various leaders in Mozambique to the law enforcement agencies to speedily investigate these incidents and bring the perpetrators to justice," said Phiri.

South Africa temporarily closed the Lebombo Port of Entry on Wednesday, amid reports that vehicles were being torched, as election-related unrest intensified.

Phiri said they're calling for calm.

"South Africa calls for calm and restraint, to allow the electoral process to conclude successfully, and give the Constitutional Court of Mozambique time and space to validate the election results in accordance with its mandate."





