Mozambique has been rocked by unrest since an October 9 presidential election won by the Frelimo party, in power since 1975, in a vote denounced as fraudulent by the opposition.





The closure followed reports of vehicles being torched on the Mozambican side of the Lebombo Port of Entry, said South Africa's Border Management Authority (BMA) Commissioner, Michael Masiapato.





"Due to these security incidents and in the interest of public safety, the port has been temporarily closed until further notice," the border agency said.





Lebombo is about 110 kilometres (68 miles) from Mozambique's capital Maputo, and about 440 kilometres (273 miles) from South Africa's capital of Pretoria.





Authorities said they were working to reopen the crossing as soon as possible and advised travellers to use alternative routes "until the situation has stabilised".





The statement also said that a group of Mozambican officials had sought "protection" in South Africa, without giving further details.





"South African officials are on the ground providing assistance with seven officials from the Mozambican side having requested refuge... for safety and protection," Masiapato said.





Earlier Tuesday, Mozambique's defence minister threatened to send in the military to halt weeks of deadly post-electoral protests he said were aimed at overthrowing the government.





"Violent demonstrations are sowing hatred between brothers, destroying infrastructure and showing how divided we are," Defence Minister Cristovao Chume said at a press conference.





"There is an intention to change the democratically established power," he said. "If the escalation of violence continues, the armed forces will have to protect the interests of the state."





The warning came ahead of a protest called for Thursday in Maputo by leading opposition politician Venancio Mondlane, who has dubbed it "the day of Mozambique's freedom".





Since last month's election, Mondlane has used social media to rally supporters onto the streets to protest against results he has labelled fraudulent.





Human Rights Watch said security forces had killed at least 18 people in crackdowns on protests since the vote, including seven people at the weekend.





Mondlane and the Podemos party, which overshadowed the main opposition Renamo party in the election, have appealed to the Constitutional Court for a ballot recount.