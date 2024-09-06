South Africa, China seal eight agreements

He says they will facilitate the entry of South African products into China.

Ramaphosa assured his counterpart, President Xi Jinping, that his administration is focused on economic growth, job creation, and state capacity building.





"We were able to sign up to eight agreements. It is going to lead to an increase in the number of our agricultural products coming into China so that manufactured goods and products can have an easier entry into China."





READ: Economist: Tech sector to gain most from China investments





Chinese leader Xi Jinping earlier told leaders from more than 50 African nations that the Chinese government was willing to provide financial support amounting to $50.7 billion over the next three years.





More than half of that will be in credit, he said, with $11 billion "in various types of assistance" as well as $10 billion through encouraging Chinese firms to invest.





Visiting African leaders secured a plethora of deals this week to strengthen cooperation in infrastructure, agriculture, mining, trade, and energy during talks surrounding the three-day summit that wraps up Friday.





