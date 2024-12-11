Slight jump in consumer price inflation for Nov

This is slightly higher than October’s 2.8%, from 3.8% in September.

There was no change in the consumer price index (CPI) between October and November.

Annual inflation for food & non-alcoholic beverages (NAB) witnessed another sharp decline in November, slowing to 2,3% from 3,6% in October.

This marks the lowest inflation rate for the category since December 2010, when it stood at 1,6%.

"Eight of the 11 food & NAB groups registered lower rates, including vegetables; milk, eggs & cheese; hot beverages; bread & cereals; cold beverages; meat; sugar, sweets & desserts; and the miscellaneous category ‘other’ food" Stats SA said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Fish inflation was flat, while oils & fats and fruit recorded steeper price increases.

The annual rate for bread & cereals moderated further, cooling to its lowest level in almost three years.

"Important items such as brown bread, white bread, maize meal, cold cereals, pasta and rice recorded lower rates. Inflation quickened for several products, including samp and hot cereals.

"Annual milk, eggs & cheese inflation declined to its lowest level in almost five-and-a-half years. After burning a hole in households’ food budgets for much of 2024, egg inflation descended into deflationary territory in November, falling to -3,7%. This is down from a high of 39,9% a year ago"

In November the provinces with the highest inflation rates were Western Cape (3,4%), Free State (3,2%), and KwaZulu-Natal (3,1%).

Limpopo (2,4%) and Mpumalanga (2,5%) recorded the lowest rates in November.

