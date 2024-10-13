Sixth pupil dies from alleged food poisoning in Soweto

The little boy from Karabo Primary School, had been recovering in ICU following suspected food poisoning that claimed the lives of five children from different schools in Naledi.

They died allegedly after consuming snacks from a spaza shop.

Gauteng Education spokesperson Steve Mabona says they’re saddened by the deaths.

READ: Food safety concern after children die from suspected food poisoning

"According to information at our disposal, the learner passed away earlier on today.

"In a heartbreaking development, today also marked the mass funeral of the five other learners who lost their live in the same suspected incident.

"The department will provide psycho support to the school community accordingly.”

