Shock at Princess Sibuyiselwe Buthelezi dies at 55

The Buthelezi family says it is shocked and saddened by the death of Princess Sibuyiselwe Buthelezi.

The 55-year-old passed away in Cape Town in the early hours of Monday morning.

She was the youngest child of the late Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi and the late Princess Irene.

Family spokesperson Bhekuyise Buthelezi says the Princess was admitted to hospital a week ago.

"It’s untimely in the sense that she wasn't sick or anything. She left Durban for the parliamentary sitting in Cape Town and just presented with pain.

"It got worse, and she was admitted to hospital on Wednesday and discharged. She was admitted again on Thursday, and then it got worse on Sunday, and unfortunately, she passed on after midnight."

He describes the Princess as a loving person who lived to share with the community.

"She was a person who loved people and when you speak to her, you would feel really good about yourself. She really loved people a lot and we will miss that about her," said Bhekuyise.

The Princess became an IFP MP after this year's general election.

She was serving on the Human Settlements and Tourism committees.

Parliament's Moloto Mothapo says she will be remembered for her dedication to her people and commitment to the democratic processes.

"She was a powerful force for positive change and consistently championing the needs of those of an overlooked society on behalf of a constituency in KZN.

"The loss of Princess Buthelezi is particularly devastating, as it comes after the passing of her father Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi in September last year."

Details of the funeral will be shared in due course.

Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)