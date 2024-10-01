SAWS warns of La Niña event this summer

It says the phenomenon will bring above-average rainfall to the southern region.

Lead scientist Christien Engelbrecht warns of a potential summer heatwave.

She says high temperatures are expected across the country during this period.





"Our main climate driver is currently in a neutral phase. It is predicted to move into a La Niña event, and the rainfall predictions for this summer season are less uncertain.

"Maximum and minimum temperatures are predicted to be above normal over much of the country."





