SAWS warns of La Niña event this summer
Updated | By Bulletin
The South African Weather Service forecasts a La Niña event this December and January.
The South African Weather Service forecasts a La Niña event this December and January.
It says the phenomenon will bring above-average rainfall to the southern region.
Lead scientist Christien Engelbrecht warns of a potential summer heatwave.
She says high temperatures are expected across the country during this period.
READ: SAWS says SA not likely to experience another snowstorm soon
"Our main climate driver is currently in a neutral phase. It is predicted to move into a La Niña event, and the rainfall predictions for this summer season are less uncertain.
"Maximum and minimum temperatures are predicted to be above normal over much of the country."
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
Show's Stories
-
VOTE: What word should be banned for the rest of 2024?
The Great Debate is on with Stacey and J Sbu! Which word has to go? Find...Stacey & J Sbu 3 hours ago
-
ICYMI: KZN boy's arrival at his matric dance leaves everyone screaming
This is a classic example of understanding the assignment...Danny Guselli 9 hours ago