SASSA to suspend SRD grants over ID verification
Updated | By Andile Tsotetsi
The South African Social Security Agency says only a few of
the millions of COVID-19 SRD beneficiaries have re-applied for their grant.
The South African Social Security Agency says only a few of the millions of COVID-19 SRD beneficiaries have re-applied for their grant.
In 2024, the agency introduced a facial recognition system to combat identity theft and fraud, ensuring grants are paid to the correct individuals.
It came after two Stellenbosch University students uncovered fraud in SASSA's application and payment system.
Spokesperson Paseka Letsatsi said they have contacted all beneficiaries who need to re-apply.
READ: LISTEN: Students who exposed SASSA system tell MPs ‘overhaul’ needed
He warns there would be consequences for those who fail to comply.
"When they were making an application, they got a message which said please make sure that you do facial recognition. This is done because we have seen that suddenly people request that their phone numbers must change, or they want to change their bank account,” said Letsatsi.
"Unfortunately, when we say come forward [and] identify themselves, people do not want to identify themselves, so it remains suspended. All that we were doing was to bring it to their attention that if they don't come forward, their R370 will be cut."
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
Show's Stories
-
Have you seen this Husband Day Care Centre?
This bar's clever branding as a "Husband Daycare Centre" is truly ingeni...Carol Ofori 25 minutes ago
-
Cape Town family show their Golden Retriever praying
Even dogs are creatures of a higher power... There's definitely a lot we...Carol Ofori 31 minutes ago