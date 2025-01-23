SASSA to suspend SRD grants over ID verification

In 2024, the agency introduced a facial recognition system to combat identity theft and fraud, ensuring grants are paid to the correct individuals.

It came after two Stellenbosch University students uncovered fraud in SASSA's application and payment system.

Spokesperson Paseka Letsatsi said they have contacted all beneficiaries who need to re-apply.

He warns there would be consequences for those who fail to comply.

"When they were making an application, they got a message which said please make sure that you do facial recognition. This is done because we have seen that suddenly people request that their phone numbers must change, or they want to change their bank account,” said Letsatsi.

"Unfortunately, when we say come forward [and] identify themselves, people do not want to identify themselves, so it remains suspended. All that we were doing was to bring it to their attention that if they don't come forward, their R370 will be cut."

