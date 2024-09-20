Sasko denies ‘rat bread’ recall rumours

The company says a consumer received a response from a fake Sasko social media account, alleging a recall.

It's after a Durban woman revealed that she had found a dead rodent in her bread recently.

After Durban woman Nombulelo Mkumla's posted images and videos on social media Sasko then launched an investigation which they say has yet to reveal an infestation problem - calling it an isolated incident.





READ: Woman shares video of a rat baked into her bread

In a statement this week, the company said it would temporarily halt production at the KwaZulu-Natal facility where Mkumla's bread was manufactured.

Sasko says it's received no further related complaints through its customer call centre.

It says,however, that they have reported a fake Sasko account responsible for rumours of a recall.

The company affirmed that their bread is still being supplied nationally.





