SARU sorry for haka blunder at Ellis Park
Updated | By Algoa FM
The South African Rugby Union has written to the New Zealand Rugby Football Union to formally apologise for a sequence of events that obscured the conclusion of the Haka during Saturday’s Rugby Championship Test between the Springboks and the All Blacks at Ellis Park.
The closing moments of the Haka were overlaid by music and fireworks, as well as a flyover by an A380 airliner, as pre-planned scheduling failed to be observed.
The CEO of SA Rugby said he apologised in person to the NZRFU to formally express regret and apologies for what occurred.
“It was never the intention to schedule any activities that would coincide with such an iconic moment of any Test match against the All Blacks. That it occurred was a result of timekeeping challenges and simple human error.
“In the confusion, the crowd’s excited cheering was mistaken to have marked the conclusion of the Haka by an unsighted sound engineer who restarted the music programme. It was highly regrettable but in no way deliberate.”
Oberholzer said that SA Rugby was distressed by the breach of protocol and the apparent display of lack of respect it may have suggested.
“We hold dear the values and traditions of the game,” said Oberholzer. “The unfortunate events in no way represent any lack of respect that South African rugby holds for the significance and history of the Haka. We will ensure such errors cannot be repeated.”
The second Test between the teams in the Rugby Championship will be played at DHL Stadium in Cape Town on Saturday.
