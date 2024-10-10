SARS warns against failing to declare crypto returns

SARS says that with the rise in the use of digital currencies, more than 5.8 million South Africans have crypto assets.

It says Southern Africa has the largest uptake of Bitcoin in the world.





READ: SARS receives two-pot applications worth R4.1bn

SARS says it's sent letters to taxpayers with crypto assets to inquire about their investments so that they can facilitate compliance.

It urged them to make voluntary disclosures to avoid getting in trouble with the revenue service.





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)