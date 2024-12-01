SARB: Financial stress grows among households, SMMEs

High interest rates, ageing global conflicts, infrastructure failures, and South Africa's graylist status contribute to the strain.

The Reserve Bank’s Nicola Brink says non-performing loans surged from R257 billion in 2023 to R304 billion in 2024

"The worst performing portfolios are creditors, small and medium enterprises, as well as credit for households, with ratios of 8.7% and 15.6%. Mitigating factors are the fact that banks manage their credit risk well, with sufficient revisions made against non-performing loans."

Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)