SARB: Financial stress grows among households, SMMEs
Updated | By Bulletin
The South African Reserve Bank's latest Financial Stability
Review has revealed growing financial stress among households and
small-to-medium enterprises.
High interest rates, ageing global conflicts, infrastructure failures, and South Africa's graylist status contribute to the strain.
The Reserve Bank’s Nicola Brink says non-performing loans surged from R257 billion in 2023 to R304 billion in 2024
"The worst performing portfolios are creditors, small and medium enterprises, as well as credit for households, with ratios of 8.7% and 15.6%. Mitigating factors are the fact that banks manage their credit risk well, with sufficient revisions made against non-performing loans."
