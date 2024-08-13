SAPS divers search for missing teen in Vaal Dam
Updated | By Jacaranda News
Gauteng police have confirmed SAPS divers were at the scene of a presumed drowning in the Vaal Dam on Monday.
Gauteng police have confirmed SAPS divers were at the scene of a presumed drowning in the Vaal Dam on Monday.
News24 reported that a teenager fell into the waters while on a fishing trip with family at the weekend.
Rescue efforts are underway to locate a grade 12 pupil from Greenside High School, who reportedly came into trouble when he attempted to retrieve his belongings that had been blown into the Vaal dam by a gust of wind.
READ: 700 migrants cross Channel to Britain in small boats
It’s reported the 18-year-old was last seen battling to swim back against a strong current.
Gauteng police spokesperson Noxolo Kweza confirmed divers were on the scene for a second day after a missing person’s case was registered.
No update was available at the time of publishing.
More on ECR
Show's Stories
-
Dad tries to teach baby girl Zulu while living in Germany
The Dlaminis are a South African family living in Germany and are trying...Stacey & J Sbu 3 hours ago
-
Fan gifts Tatjana Smith R100 for her efforts at Olympics
"I wish I could give you more,” said a South African woman who got to ta...Danny Guselli 4 hours ago