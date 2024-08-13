SAPS divers search for missing teen in Vaal Dam

News24 reported that a teenager fell into the waters while on a fishing trip with family at the weekend.

Rescue efforts are underway to locate a grade 12 pupil from Greenside High School, who reportedly came into trouble when he attempted to retrieve his belongings that had been blown into the Vaal dam by a gust of wind.

It’s reported the 18-year-old was last seen battling to swim back against a strong current.

Gauteng police spokesperson Noxolo Kweza confirmed divers were on the scene for a second day after a missing person’s case was registered.

No update was available at the time of publishing.



