SANRAL spending R50bn on KZN road upgrades

The national roads agency says there're currently nine projects on the go on the N2 and N3 in KZN.





SANRAL Project Manager Ravi Ronny says there are 24 project planned in total.





“Our estimates between the N2 and N3, we can spend in order for the R52 billion, with just half of those contracts under construction."





Ronny says the jobs created from these projects, which started about three years ago, have helped local communities.





Areas like eThekwini, Pietermaritzburg and uMdloti stand to benefit from the upgrades.





However, Ronny says there are also numerous challenges they have faced along the way.





“Managing the traffic together with construction, that is always the challenge because of the size of these projects. Just the availability of the material, it's a challenge to balance if we use enough commercial resources. Community disruptions, on the N2, N3 corridors we've managed that quite well. And the last one is climate change, we where he have unseasonal events like heavy rainfall."





There are nine packages under construction, seven on the N3 between Durban and Pietermaritzburg.





Then there's two on the N2, which is the Kwa-Mashu to Umdloti and Cloete Interchange projects in eThekwini.