SAHRC approaches ConCourt over extent of powers

The commission says it believes the ConCourt is in the best position to interpret a section of the constitution.

In August, the Supreme Court of Appeal upheld a 2022 decision by the Mpumalanga High Court, stating that the institution does not have the authority to issue binding directives.

According to the ruling, the commission must enforce its directives through a court of law.





"Upon careful consideration of the Supreme Court of Appeal's judgement and its implications, the commission family believes that the apex court is the best place to interpret section 184 of the constitution," says HRC's spokesperson Wisani Baloyi.

"This section mandates the commission to protect human rights and secure redress in cases of human rights violations."





