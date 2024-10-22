Saftu vows to challenge proposed labour law amendments
The South African Federation of Trade Unions has promised to defend workers' rights against proposed labour law amendments that it views as an attack on the working class.
According to the organisation, the new laws would allow employers to dismiss workers without hearings, reduce protections for young and new employees, and limit workers’ rights in disputes.
On Tuesday, Saftu general secretary Zwelinzima Vavi told the media that these changes favour businesses and weaken workers’ power.
"If these proposal amendments become law, workers and unions can no longer refer unfairly practice disputes concerning promotions, demotions, employee training and benefit provisions to the CCMA,” he said.
