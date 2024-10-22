Saftu vows to challenge proposed labour law amendments

According to the organisation, the new laws would allow employers to dismiss workers without hearings, reduce protections for young and new employees, and limit workers’ rights in disputes.

On Tuesday, Saftu general secretary Zwelinzima Vavi told the media that these changes favour businesses and weaken workers’ power.





"If these proposal amendments become law, workers and unions can no longer refer unfairly practice disputes concerning promotions, demotions, employee training and benefit provisions to the CCMA,” he said.





