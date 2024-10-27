SA accuses Israel of ‘seeking to foment war’ in Middle East

This comes after Israeli air strikes on Iran killed at least four soldiers and further stoked fears of a full-scale war in the Middle East.

Confirming its strikes after explosions and anti-aircraft fire echoed around Tehran, the Israeli military said it had hit Iranian missile factories and military facilities in several provinces.

The "retaliatory strike has been completed and the mission was fulfilled", and Israeli aircraft "returned safely", a military spokesman said.

Iran confirmed Israel had targeted military sites around the capital and in other provinces, saying the raids caused "limited damage" but killed four soldiers.

Iran's armed forces general staff said only radar systems were damaged in the strikes and held back from any threat of immediate retaliation.

In a statement on Saturday, the Department of International Relations and Cooperation described the attack as "an unacceptable violation of Iran’s sovereignty”.

READ: Iran warns will defend itself after Israeli strikes

"South Africa strongly condemns the Israeli military ground operation underway in the North Gaza governorate over the past three weeks, particularly the attack on the last functioning medical facility in Northern Gaza - the Kamal Adwan Hospital," added departmental spokesperson Chrispin Phiri.

"The detention of 44 medical staff and the systematic destruction of medical facilities in the Gaza Strip are a serious violation of international humanitarian law.

"In addition to the genocide in Gaza, Israel’s bombardment of Lebanon and systematic annexation of the West Bank have led to a grave and worsening humanitarian crisis in the Middle East.

"South Africa remains steadfast in its call for an immediate ceasefire, access to humanitarian assistance, an end to the continuing occupation, the destruction of infrastructure, and the collective punishment of Palestinians.”

US President Joe Biden has also said he hoped "this is the end" after the pre-dawn Israeli strikes on Saturday, noting that "it looks like they didn't hit anything other than military targets".

Biden had urged Israel to spare nuclear and oil facilities in its retaliatory strikes, and the International Atomic Energy Agency confirmed that no nuclear sites were hit.

*Additional reporting by AFP.

