Rodgers: King agrees to enter beef industry
Updated | By Noxolo Miya
KZN Finance MEC Francois Rodgers says King Misuzulu kaZwelithini supports plans for the Zulu royal family to enter the beef export market to become financially independent.
The king met with Francois Rodgers in Durban over the weekend, to explore ways for the family and small-scale farmers to boost revenue.
The provincial government this year cut the royal budget by R2 million due to financial constraints.
Rodgers says the province will benefit from the move.
"Some study work has been done looking at a beef production plant. This will now in the early new year will be unpacked with the king and then we will identify partners what we can bring on board to form a public/private partnership."
Rodgers says they're also pushing to form partnerships with the Zulu and British royal families to boost tourism.
"The other discussion around the table was around tourism and forming some bilateral arrangement and agreement and project with the British monarch identifying projects of historical importance that can be marketed and developed to further encourage tourism
Rodgers will meet with the British High Commission soon.
