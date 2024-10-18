Road closures for Amashova Classic Race 2024

South Africa’s oldest road cycling race, now entering its 38th year, will start at the Nelson Mandela Capture Site in Howick and finish at the Masabalala Yengwa Pedestrian Bridge in Durban.





The following closures will be in effect from 2 am.





Roads agency SANRAL will also be conducting the road closure of the N3 on the day.





You can access the full road closure list here.





