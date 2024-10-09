 Rhema Church founder, Ray McCauley dies at 75
Stream ECR
Stream EC Gold Donate

Rhema Church founder, Ray McCauley dies at 75

Updated | By Lauren Hendricks

The founder of the Rhema Bible Church, Pastor Ray McCauley has passed away.

Ray McCauley RIP 75
Facebook


He was 75 years old. 


In a statement - his family said the evange--lical pastor died last night at his home, surrounded by family and loved ones. 


He stepped back from active church activities at 75.


McCauley founded the Church  in 1979 at his parents home - with just 13 people in attendance.



Today - Rhema has a 45,000 strong congregation.


Tributes have begun pouring in. Former Public Protector - Thuli Madonsela said he will be remembered as someone who pioneered inclusive worship long before others.


McCauley's family said his legacy as a servant leader will continue to impact communities far beyond his lifetime.

 

newswatch new banner 3

More on ECR

Rhema Bible Church Ray McCauley

Show's Stories

© 2024 Kagiso Media Ltd. All rights reserved.