Rhema Church founder, Ray McCauley dies at 75





He was 75 years old.





In a statement - his family said the evange--lical pastor died last night at his home, surrounded by family and loved ones.





He stepped back from active church activities at 75.





McCauley founded the Church in 1979 at his parents home - with just 13 people in attendance.









Today - Rhema has a 45,000 strong congregation.





Tributes have begun pouring in. Former Public Protector - Thuli Madonsela said he will be remembered as someone who pioneered inclusive worship long before others.





McCauley's family said his legacy as a servant leader will continue to impact communities far beyond his lifetime.