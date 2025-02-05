Remains of SA troops killed in DRC to return home

The peacekeepers, who were part of the SADC and UN mission deployments, lost their lives during clashes in the eastern DRC last month as armed group the M23 advanced towards Goma city.

The SA National Defence Force has confirmed that the process of bringing their remains home began on Wednesday morning.

Meanwhile, SANDF chief Rudzani Maphwanya defended the troops while addressing Parliament’s Joint Committee on Defence on Tuesday.





He said their deaths were not caused by a lack of training.

"Most of our causalities did not come as a result of close combat. It came as a result of indirect fire."

Meanwhile, EFF MP Carl Niehaus accused President Cyril Ramaphosa and the SANDF chief of misleading the nation.

"You knew that you were sending our young men into the DRC to die in the killing fields."





