Refuse collection to resume in Ray Nkonyeni

Disgruntled workers downed tools for more than three months over job grading processes.





The work stoppage led to the disruption of refuse collection and electricity supply services.





Cogta MEC, Thulasizwe Buthelezi last month gave the municipality 30 days to come up with a solution.





"Thankfully sanity has prevailed and they have reached an agreement. I have spoken to the HODs of the refuse collection and they said from Monday they will start refuse collection. We have been personally collecting refuse since November. Every two weeks we hire two trucks, and we would collect,” said Salahudin Musa from the Albersville Ratepayers Association.





