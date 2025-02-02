Refuse collection to resume in Ray Nkonyeni
Updated | By Celumusa Zulu
Ratepayers in Ray Nkonyeni Municipality, on the south coast, say they're relieved to see the end of a long-running municipal strike.
Ratepayers in Ray Nkonyeni Municipality, on the south coast, say they're relieved to see the end of a long-running municipal strike.
Disgruntled workers downed tools for more than three months over job grading processes.
The work stoppage led to the disruption of refuse collection and electricity supply services.
READ: South Africans comfortable to retire at 80
Cogta MEC, Thulasizwe Buthelezi last month gave the municipality 30 days to come up with a solution.
"Thankfully sanity has prevailed and they have reached an agreement. I have spoken to the HODs of the refuse collection and they said from Monday they will start refuse collection. We have been personally collecting refuse since November. Every two weeks we hire two trucks, and we would collect,” said Salahudin Musa from the Albersville Ratepayers Association.
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
Show's Stories
-
Mzansi man cruises in a drop top Toyota Hilux
A man had SA in stitches after he was spotted cruising around in his “dr...East Coast Breakfast 1 day, 22 hours ago
-
R100m Powerball winner quits his job
A Powerball jackpot winner wasted no time quitting his job, after he won...East Coast Breakfast 1 day, 23 hours ago