Ratepayers Association unhappy with timelines for addressing issues

On Tuesday, Cooperative Governance Minister Velenkosini Hlabisa received a report from the municipality's presidential working group and a Section 154 intervention team.

He's said the ministry's task team has been given three separate timelines, ranging from three to 24 months, to start fixing the city.

Hlabisa said residents should expect to see improvements within a year, adding that an estimated R44 billion is needed to begin the necessary repairs.





READ: Hlabisa: Residents of embattled eThekwini should see change within a year





The ratepayer’s association's Ish Prahladh says they're extremely disappointed as these problems are urgent.

"I don't feel those timelines are right, especially since the city is starting with a new mayor. He should know what funds are available to fix the city. You don't have to wait for R44 billion to come in. You have money in the kitty, and you are collecting money from ratepayers, etc.





“Use that money, whatever is there in the kitty to start fixing the city immediately. Not 24 months or 36 months. The city needs to be fixed immediately."





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)



