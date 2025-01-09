Ramaphosa undecided on Mozambique inauguration attendance

Post-election unrest has raised security concerns.

According to the Presidency, an advance team from the Presidential Protection Services is looking into the safety prospects in Mozambique.

Speaking at the Progressive Business Forum Presidential Golf Day in Cape Town, Ramaphosa called for peaceful dialogue between Chapo and opposition leader Venancio Mondlane.

“We always attend each others’ inauguration. As the day advances, we’ll look at our programme. We are watching very closely what is happening in Mozambique.

“As SADC members we are prepared and able to give them as much support to be able to navigate their way out of the challenges they face.”

Thousands of people turned out to meet Mondlane, who returned home from more than two months in exile Thursday, to promote his claim that he won the October presidential election.

Mondlane's return comes a week before the inauguration of the next president, Daniel Chapo, the candidate of the ruling Frelimo party who was proclaimed winner of the vote.

Mondlane claims the vote was rigged in favour of Frelimo, which has held power for 50 years.

