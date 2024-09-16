Ramaphosa says GNU will thrive amid BELA Act debate

In his weekly newsletter, he reassured the public about the GNU's stability amid debates over the Basic Education Laws Amendment Act.

The president signed the new education law on Friday.

But he postponed implementing two clauses relating to school admission and language policies amid opposition from the Democratic Alliance.

He said the three-month delay is to allow further discussion.

Ramaphosa has added he remains optimistic about the progress of the GNU, focusing on inclusive growth, poverty reduction, and building a capable state.

