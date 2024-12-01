Ramaphosa says BELA settlement won't impact his powers
Updated | By Newswatch
President Cyril Ramaphosa says the settlement agreement
reached over a dispute with two clauses in the BELA Act bears no influence on
his powers to decide on its commencement.
This week, Solidarity and the Basic Education department agreed that clauses on the language and admissions policies will no longer be implemented in 12 days.
They agreed that national policies and regulations must first be developed to determine that full schools will not receive instructions to change these policies.
The school’s immediate environment and not the larger education district must be taken into account when decisions are made.
READ: Govt, Solidarity Movement reach BELA agreement
In a statement on Sunday, the presidency says Ramaphosa notes the agreement in terms of the clauses he decided to delay implementing when he signed the bill in law.
"The agreement between the Minister and Solidarity has no bearing in law or practical effect on the inclusive multiparty discussions that are underway," said Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya.
"President Ramaphosa reiterates his commitment to the undertaking he made when he signed the Bill on 13 September 2024 to give the parties three months to submit proposals on sections 4 and 5. The President therefore awaits the outcome of those deliberations."
