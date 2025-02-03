Ramaphosa: SA 'will not let up' support for DR Congo

Rwanda-backed M23 fighters have made substantial gains in eastern DRC, taking the major city of Goma last week and vowing to march on the capital, Kinshasa, across the country.

It is the latest escalation in a mineral-rich region devastated by decades of fighting involving dozens of armed groups and has rattled the continent, with regional blocs holding emergency summits over the spiralling tensions.

"Achieving a lasting peace and security for the eastern DRC and the region requires the collective will of the community of nations," Ramaphosa said in a statement, adding that "South Africa will not let up in its support to the people of the DRC."

Fourteen soldiers from South Africa have been killed in the conflict, prompting calls for a withdrawal, including from the radical Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) party.

Most of the soldiers killed were part of a peacekeeping mission sent to eastern DRC in 2023 by the 16-nation Southern African Development Community (SADC).

READ: Tanzanian army confirms two soldiers killed in DR Congo

"The deployment… is reckless and unjustifiable," EFF leader Julius Malema said Monday.

"With the increasing hostility involving the M23 rebels, it is imperative that South Africa withdraws its troops to ensure their safety."

Ramaphosa highlighted that the SADC mission had operational timeframes and an end date.

"The mission will wind down in accordance with the implementation of various confidence-building measures and when the ceasefire we have called for takes root," he said.

"For a lasting peace to be secured in the eastern DRC, there must be an immediate end to hostilities and a ceasefire that must be respected by all," he added.

The SADC last week called for a summit with the eight-country East African Community to "deliberate on the way forward regarding the security situation in the DRC".

The move followed a meeting by the SADC that pledged unwavering support for the DRC.

Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here



We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)