Ramaphosa honours SA Olympians, Paralympians

Ramaphosa on Friday honoured the athletes who won medals at this year's Olympic and Paralympic Games in Paris.





South Africa's Olympic team won a total of six medals: one gold, three silver and two bronze.

The country's Paralympians also brought back six medals: two gold and four bronze.

"We must continue to invest in youth development, ensuring that children in every part of our country, whether urban or rural, have access to sports programmes. This means strengthening our partnerships with local schools, community centres and clubs,” Ramaphosa said.





"We must make sure that our youth are equipped with the skills, coaching and facilities they need to reach their full potential.

"We must never forget that every medal won, every record broken, is a testament to the countless hours of training, sacrifice and dedication that our athletes put into their craft."

Ramaphosa said the real vision is getting sports in schools.

"This we must do to ensure that the next generation of South African athletes have even greater opportunities to succeed. We would like to start at the lowest level."





