Ramaphosa hails Mboweni for shaping country's economy
Updated | By Noxolo Miya
President Cyril Ramaphosa has praised the late former Finance Minister Tito Mboweni for his integrity and intelligence in shaping the country's economy.
Mboweni passed away at the age of 65, after a short illness last week.
Ramaphosa delivered his eulogy at his special funeral in Tzaneen, Limpopo on Saturday.
"We continue to admire how he always sought to demystify matters of the economy for our citizens.
“He insisted that government must communicate with the people on how the economic decisions we take impact their lives.”
Speaking on behalf of his children, Sello Mboweni, says he'll miss his dad's teachings and his love for stars.
"My own lucky star guiding me as he always did. Now, whenever I gaze into the night, I won’t just see stars. I will see a little part of dad watching over us."
