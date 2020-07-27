Probe launched into PMB landfill fire

It's been burning for a week - clouding Pietermaritzburg with thick smoke that's caused health issues for some residents and poor visibility on the roads.





Msunduzi Municipality's Thobeka Mafumbatha says the mayor and other officials including those from Cooperative Governance - will also visit the site Monday.





"All the issues that are surrounding the landfill site and the way forward in terms of the future plans are being employed in the area. So currently those talks are happening as we speak."





LOOK: PMB landfill fire chokes the N3, freeway closed





She says despite some challenges, firefighting crews are working tirelessly to douse the fire.





Over the past week - communities in Pietermaritzburg have voiced concerns from health and safety issues to what plans the City is going to put in place to make sure this doesn't happen again.





Mafumbutha says these haven't fallen on deaf ears.





"The concerns of the community are being taken in. There was a meeting that took place yesterday [Sunday], with community members to hear their views and concerns - which are being taken into consideration, and they will be addressed accordingly."





NOW READ: Greek fire near Corinth under control after five days