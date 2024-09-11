Presidency: No request from any govt to drop Israel case

South Africa approached the UN's top court in January, accusing Israel of violating the UN Genocide Convention in its war in Gaza.

It asked the International Court of Justice for interim measures to halt Israel's military action in the Gaza Strip.

The court ordered Israel to take all measures to prevent acts of genocide against the Palestinian people.

On Tuesday, reports emerged that Israel is lobbying members of the US Congress to encourage South Africa to let go of the matter.

However, Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya says South Africa is pressing ahead.





READ: Israel lobbying US Congress to force SA to drop ICJ case – report

He says the government will file its memorial to the International Court of Justice next month.

"South Africa intends to provide facts and evidence to prove that Israel is committing the crime of genocide in Palestine. This case will continue until the court makes a finding. While the case is in progress, we hope that Israel will abide by the court’s provisional orders issued to date.

"The case represents a growing global effort towards ensuring peace in the Middle East. Several countries, namely, Nicaragua, Palestine, Turkey, Spain, Mexico, Libya and Colombia, have all joined the South African case against Israel."

Israel denies the genocide accusation and insists the war in Gaza is an act of self-defence.





Israel’s military operations in Gaza, which have left nearly 40,000 dead, were launched in retaliation for Hamas' bloody October 7 attack.





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)