Political parties call for SANDF withdrawal from DRC

Nine SANDF soldiers died in recent clashes with M23 rebels who have advanced on the key city of Goma.

The Rwanda-backed group has seized vast swathes of eastern DRC since 2021, displacing thousands and triggering a humanitarian crisis.

South African troops were deployed to the region as part of the Southern African Development Community mission.

In a statement, Parliament's Joint Standing Committee on Defence says it's scheduled a meeting to get a full briefing on the incident and the overall status of the deployment.

READ: Another SANDF soldier killed in war-torn DRC

Several political parties have criticised the SANDF’s late communication of the fatalities.

The DA's Chris Hattingh has questioned the military's preparedness.

"The continued deployment of under trained, under equipped and under supported South African soldiers in an escalated regional conflict cannot be supported,” said Hattingh.

The African Transformation Movement (ATM) says it is concerned about the impact budget cuts have had on the military's capacity.

"The loss of life in such battles highlights an urgent need for introspection and action regarding the military's current operational framework, resources, and overarching strategy. This neglect undermines the ability of the SANDF to fulfil its mission - protecting both South African interests and contributing to regional stability.

“The ATM questions the wisdom of continued military involvement in the DRC," said ATM Spokesperson Zama Ntshona.

In a statement, the EFF has called for an emergency joint sitting of Parliament over the conflict.

The UN Security Council is on Sunday convening a meeting over the deadly clashes.





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here



We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)