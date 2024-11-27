Police union rejects 4.7% salary increase

Last month, the government announced a 4.7% salary increase for public servants, effective April 1st next year.

Union spokesperson Lesiba Thobakgale says the high cost of living will make it impossible for members to make ends meet.

"When you look the cost of living, food, price of petrol and the issue of the housing [where] majority of public servants do not have houses, they are renting. That is why we even have a demand for increasing housing allowance by at least R2500 to say that those who are renting can at least be able to really pay off their rentals.

"If there is no salary increase for those workers, then it makes it difficult for those workers; they will not be able to fulfil the responsibilities that they have in order to make sure that they are taking care of their families."

He says they will meet with officials to negotiate an improved offer.

"Our initial demand was 12% when we started joint labour in the PSCBC [Public Service Co-ordinating Bargaining Council], and as we speak, we are in negotiations; we are 7.5%. We will be going back this late this week or next week to the PSCBC."









