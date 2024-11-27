Cost of two-pot system set to increase by R300m annually
Updated | By Bulletin
The Financial Sector
Conduct Authority expects the cost of implementing the two-pot retirement
system to increase by R300 million annually.
The Financial Sector Conduct Authority expects the cost of implementing the two-pot retirement system to increase by R300 million annually.
Since it came into effect in September, the cost has reached R1.6 billion.
It includes expenses for additional staff, communication efforts, and new call centres.
Presenting to Parliament’s Standing Committee on Finance, the Authority's Deputy Commissioner, Astrid Ludin, highlighted that most costs stemmed from system changes and member communication to support the new system.
READ: SARS: Over R35bn withdrawn during two-pot system
"So, the cost of implementing most of that has come from system changes, you can also see additional cost around additional staff to with queries. This is not just a once-off cost, annually, the cost will be increasing by about R300 million."
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
Show's Stories
-
Last minute 'Black Friday' tips
We are looking at tips from all angles, including scams and how to get t...Carol Ofori 2 hours ago
-
FNB, Standard Bank and others launch payment request feature
Capitec, FNB, Standard Bank, and other major banks are launching a new p...Stacey & J Sbu 2 hours ago