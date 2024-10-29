Police searching for Home Affairs official in fake marriage bust

Officials raided the premises of what's believed to be a clandestine Home Affairs Office on the Berea on Monday.

Three suspects were arrested on charges of fraud and defeating the ends of justice.

After receiving crime intelligence, a policewoman was sent in undercover to pretend to want to get married.

She sounded the alarm and officials who were on stand-by from the SAPS, Hawks and Metro Police went in.

Officials say employees were already tearing up documents when they arrived on the first floor.

Those running the business are accused of facilitating fraudulent marriages using the ID documents of unknowing South African women to get them married to undocumented foreign nationals.





Most of the people involved are not in the country and would apparently be given spousal visas, which they would use to enter South Africa.

The suspects were allegedly charging people around R18,000.

KZN police spokesperson Robert Netshiunda says they believe this is a big syndicate.

"We have identified that there is a Home Affairs official who had been working with the suspects, who have been possibly identified.

"So, we believe that he will be arrested and there could be more."

They will appear in court soon.





