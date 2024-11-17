Police to continue monitoring Stilfontein mine shaft

On Saturday, the Gauteng High Court ordered that the mine shaft be opened to allow emergency personnel to treat the zama zamas.





The court ordered the illegal miners must be allowed to exit the mine, and non-emergency personnel should not enter.





The miners have allegedly been refusing to surface out of fear of being arrested.





National SAPS spokesperson Athlenda Mathe says three illegal miners resurfaced on Saturday.





"All those who resurface will continue to be accessed by emergency medical personnel onsite. Those who are in good health will be processed and detained.





“Those who require further medical care will be taken to hospital under police guard."





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)