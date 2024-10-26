PMBEJD: South Africa's Child Support Grant not enough
Updated | By Newswatch
The
Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice and Dignity Group says the country's Child
Support Grant is simply not enough to feed a child nutritious meals for a
month.
"The index for October 2024 shows that it costs R941.51 to feed a child nutritious meals for a month. The child support grant is below the food poverty line of R796 and 44% below what it costs to feed the child healthy nutritious meals," says the group's Mervyn Abrahams.
The PMBEJD released its Household Affordability Index for October 2024 this week.
The group tracks the prices of 44 basic foods from almost 50 supermarkets across Durban, Mtubatuba and Pietermaritzburg.
Abrahams says the outcomes are worrying.
"We will not have the desired socio-economic outcome such as Education, Health, and Economic Productivity, because we are reinforcing childhood malnutrition in South Africa through this low child support grant."
