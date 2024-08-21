Pinetown businessman’s attempted murder case postponed

The officers lined up in the Pinetown Magistrate's Court on Tuesday in connection with the May incident, during which a local businessman was allegedly targeted.





READ: Durban businessman Thabiso Ngcobo wants answers for cop attack

Thabiso Ngcobo, who's in the construction and transport business, says a group travelling in vehicles displaying blue lights directed him to pull over before opening fire on his armoured car near Pinetown.

"The case was remanded to 15 November 2024 for further investigations. The accused will remain out on bail," says KZN NPA spokesperson Natasha Kara.





ALSO READ: Another suspect in court for attempted hit on Pinetown businessman

The Pinetown Magistrate's Court granted the group R5,000 each.

One of the arrested suspected is a captain of the K9 unit.





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)