Pinetown businessman’s attempted murder case postponed
Updated | By Noxolo Miya
An attempted murder case brought against 10 Durban police officers has been postponed until November for further investigations.
An attempted murder case brought against 10 Durban police officers has been postponed until November for further investigations.
The officers lined up in the Pinetown Magistrate's Court on Tuesday in connection with the May incident, during which a local businessman was allegedly targeted.
READ: Durban businessman Thabiso Ngcobo wants answers for cop attack
Thabiso Ngcobo, who's in the construction and transport business, says a group travelling in vehicles displaying blue lights directed him to pull over before opening fire on his armoured car near Pinetown.
"The case was remanded to 15 November 2024 for further investigations. The accused will remain out on bail," says KZN NPA spokesperson Natasha Kara.
ALSO READ: Another suspect in court for attempted hit on Pinetown businessman
The Pinetown Magistrate's Court granted the group R5,000 each.
One of the arrested suspected is a captain of the K9 unit.
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
Show's Stories
-
SA content creator on his takeaways: "It's raw bro! You can see the veins!"
What would you do if you were unhappy with your takeout?Danny Guselli 2 hours ago
-
Mzansi reacts to video of a woman who struggles to open her car boot
No one is born knowing everything, remember that the next time you see s...Danny Guselli 2 hours ago