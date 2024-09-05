Philanthropy effective tool to tackle inequalities, says expert

Dr Armand Bam, head of social impact at the Stellenbosch Business School, spoke to Newswatch as International Charity Day is observed around the world.

"The most important thing for all South Africans, particularly in KZN, is the impact that giving can have on those in need. So philanthropy and corporate social responsibility are really crucial in South Africa due to our country’s unique socio-economic challenges."

Bam has referenced a report that highlights philanthropy's ability to respond to crises like COVID-19, with major donations supporting healthcare and social relief efforts.

He says it's proof that even in times of economic difficulty, the spirit of giving can rise to meet the challenges we face.

"When we look at the notion of empowering marginalised communities, instead of offering temporary solutions, philanthropic activism can really empower marginalised groups. Finding programmes that increase capacity to advocate for themselves and also the tools and education to challenge the systemic oppression that many of our citizens experience and, I think critically, the opportunity to advocate for policy change."

The United Nations declared International Charity Day in 2012 to commemorate the anniversary of the passing of Nobel Peace Prize laureate Mother Theresa.

This year's focus is on compassion and action towards empowering individuals and communities through acts of kindness.





