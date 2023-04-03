Phalatse dig at Jacob Zuma ‘unnecessary’ – analyst

Phalatse put forth her case in her run for the position of DA leader against John Steenhuisen at the party's national conference on Saturday.

She told party members that it's not about the length of time spent to prove one's effectiveness but experience and qualifications.

Phalatse then brought up Zuma, saying he was a horrible president even though he had many years in the ANC.

Analyst Levy Ndou says politicians do not need academic qualifications to become politicians and to be elected anywhere.

"The rules that we have in South Africa do not put an academic qualification as a primary factor for one to be considered a leader and I think Phalatse's statements and references to former president Jacob Zuma were quite unfortunate. Zuma came in, led South African and he is out."