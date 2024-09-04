Parliament worried placing municipalities under administration ‘ineffective’

The province currently has ten municipalities under administration.

In a statement, the committee says it's concerned about minimal progress achieved in municipalities under the intervention.

It says this has a direct and negative impact on essential services that these municipalities are mandated to give the people.

Municipalities, including the uMkhanyakude District Municipality, Zululand, Mtubatuba and uThukela District Municipality, are under the intervention.

A Section 139 intervention allows the provincial government to intervene in municipalities that aren't able to fulfil obligations in terms of the constitution and legislation.

The government will also intervene when a municipality cannot handle its financial affairs.

The committee's chairperson, Mxolisi Kaunda says the inability to resolve matters such as non-payment of suppliers, inadequate oversight over management, low cash reserves and a lack of adequate skills will continue to hamper effective service delivery if not resolved.