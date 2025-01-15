NW Health insists it’s coping with Stilfontein mine bodies
Updated | By Jacaranda FM
The North West Health Department has denied claims it’s not
managing with the large number of bodies from a retrieval and rescue operation
at the Stilfontein mine.
The North West Health Department has denied claims it’s not managing with the large number of bodies from a retrieval and rescue operation at the Stilfontein mine.
More than 50 corpses have been brought out from the abandoned Buffelsfontein mine shaft since the mine rescue operation began on Tuesday.
The department says it has identified several forensic pathology services facilities to accommodate and process the large number of bodies.
Spokesperson Tshegofatso Mothibedi has cautioned members of the public and media against disinformation he says is being peddled by some groups at Stilfotein with the aim of discrediting government efforts at the mine.
"We have identified several hospitals. For instance, in the worst-case scenario, we will be using the Phokeng forensic pathology [service]. We have got other pathology facilities like Brits, Tshepong and Klerksdorp. We are ready to deal with the situation," said Mothibedi.
"Post-mortems have already started to identify the cause of death - whether it was due to injuries, natural causes or whether it’s hunger as it is alleged, or whatever the case is. We are also helping the police as far as identification through DNA.”
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
Show's Stories
-
How should you actually store your toothbrush?
Did you know that storing your toothbrush in a dry, well-ventilated area...Stacey & J Sbu 56 minutes ago
-
Ons weet nie wat Dricus weet nie! UFC champ proposes to love
Dricus du Plessis liked Vasti so he put a ring on her!Stacey & J Sbu 2 hours ago