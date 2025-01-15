NW Health insists it’s coping with Stilfontein mine bodies

More than 50 corpses have been brought out from the abandoned Buffelsfontein mine shaft since the mine rescue operation began on Tuesday.

The department says it has identified several forensic pathology services facilities to accommodate and process the large number of bodies.

Spokesperson Tshegofatso Mothibedi has cautioned members of the public and media against disinformation he says is being peddled by some groups at Stilfotein with the aim of discrediting government efforts at the mine.

"We have identified several hospitals. For instance, in the worst-case scenario, we will be using the Phokeng forensic pathology [service]. We have got other pathology facilities like Brits, Tshepong and Klerksdorp. We are ready to deal with the situation," said Mothibedi.

"Post-mortems have already started to identify the cause of death - whether it was due to injuries, natural causes or whether it’s hunger as it is alleged, or whatever the case is. We are also helping the police as far as identification through DNA.”

