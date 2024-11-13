Ntshavheni: Cabinet have begun preparations for elections
Updated | By Gcinokuhle Malinga
Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni says the next local government elections will be held between 2 November 2026 and 1 February 2027.
She says the cabinet has given the green light for the establishment of an inter-ministerial committee that will facilitate the preparations for the municipal polls.
Ntshavheni made the announcement during a post-cabinet briefing on Wednesday.
"Cabinet also considered and approved the formulae for the determination of the number of councillors in terms of Section 20 (1) (a) of the Municipal Structures Act.
"The 2026 Municipal Elections will be the sixth such elections since the advent of democracy in 1994. The IMC will work with the IEC and other relevant bodies towards ensuring that the process leading to the local government is smooth and peaceful."
