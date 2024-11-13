Ntshavheni: Cabinet have begun preparations for elections

She says the cabinet has given the green light for the establishment of an inter-ministerial committee that will facilitate the preparations for the municipal polls.

Ntshavheni made the announcement during a post-cabinet briefing on Wednesday.





READ: Sadtu doubts full Bela Act will be implemented by Gwarube

"Cabinet also considered and approved the formulae for the determination of the number of councillors in terms of Section 20 (1) (a) of the Municipal Structures Act.

"The 2026 Municipal Elections will be the sixth such elections since the advent of democracy in 1994. The IMC will work with the IEC and other relevant bodies towards ensuring that the process leading to the local government is smooth and peaceful."





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)