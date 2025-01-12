NSRI urges caution ahead of full moon spring tide

The NSRI says it's expected to peak on Wednesday.

Spokesperson Andrew Ingram says it will significantly impact the tidal conditions.

"Higher high tides and lower low tides during the days on either side of 15 January will create an increased tidal range. This can heighten potential dangers, including strong rip currents and more intense tidal flows, which may pose a risk to beach visitors.”

"Some hiking trials along the coast may become inaccessible or hazardous during high tides and shoreline anglers should exercise extra caution as waves may reach beyond usual safe zones."

