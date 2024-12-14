NSFAS deadline approaches for funding applications
Updated | By Celumusa Zulu
The National Student Financial Aid Scheme says prospective students who need funding have until Sunday midnight to submit their applications.
Minister of Higher Education and Training Nobuhle Nkabane says since September, the scheme has received close to 740,000 requests for financial assistance.
She has encouraged those who still need to apply to visit the NSFAS website for more information.
"I just want to appeal to all of you to apply for NSFAS, so that we don't leave anyone behind. The application process is open to learners between grades 9 and 12. I just wish all of you to succeed."
