NPO warns KZN shelters facing funding crisis

The National Shelter Movement of South Africa says 16 places of safety that assist women and children could be forced to shut their doors due to insufficient funding.

The movement's KZN representative, Nadia Munsamy, says limited funds make it difficult to care for victims.

"Currently at R70,35 per woman or child and the quick analysis shows from 2012 to 2024 that there was an increase of a mere R11,35 per client or a child and no consideration of exorbitant inflation was taken into account."

Munsamy says each shelter can accommodate up to 35 people, and the money received goes towards meals, rent, maintenance, and transport.

She says they also pay for certificates and IDs because, in some cases, abusers tear or burn them.

"GBV in South Africa is at its highest, and it has been declared a pandemic by President Cyril Ramaphosa, and the women and children are daily needing a place of safety.

"What is going to be their fate without operating shelters?"

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana will table his Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement in Parliament on Wednesday afternoon.

Economist Bonke Dumisa believes the spotlight should be on future growth objectives

"Last year's public servants’ bill went up by more than 7.5 per cent, and economic growth was at 0.6 per cent, which is unsustainable. We hope that the government is not going to lose the stamina to resist the high salary increases."

