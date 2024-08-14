NPA: Strides being made to remove SA from greylist
Updated | By Jacaranda FM
Deputy National Director of Public Prosecutions, Anton du Plessis, says they are making strides to get South Africa off the Financial Action Task Force's greylist by January 2025.
The country was placed on the list in February last year.
The global anti-money laundering watchdog said our government had failed to proclaim and enforce the anti-money laundering and terrorism-funding regulations.
Updating the reporters on a meeting between President Cyril Ramaphosa and business leaders, Du Plessis said there were still several key challenges.
He says 20 cases have been identified by the Hawks, related to money laundering and terrorist financing cases.
"We are working to bring in specialist forensic and financial experts to support these particular identified cases and of course, this is key to that final qualitative assessment of getting off the greylist and it is a very focused project."
