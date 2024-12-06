NPA mum on possible Kelly Khumalo prosecution

The former Bafana Bafana captain was shot and killed in 2014 at the Vosloorus home of his then-girlfriend Kelly Khumalo.

Five men are on trial for the murder of the former Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana skipper.

Khumalo has been implicated during the ongoing court proceedings, which began in 2021.

Advocate Sibongile Mzinyathi, the Director of Public Prosecutions in Gauteng, was asked about possible further arrests in the Meyiwa case during a media briefing on Thursday.

However, Mzinyathi said he could neither confirm nor deny that Khumalo is on the NPA’s radar.

"It usually happens in our line of work that a case is finalised, and then, as a result of that case, other suspects with respect to the same issue may be charged," said Mzinyathi.

"I do not want to say to you that she is going to be charged or not. It is going to depend on the outcome of the case.

"The accused, themselves, have not even testified yet,” he added.

Mzinyathi briefed the media on his team's performance this year.

