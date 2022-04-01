New police commissioner 'fit for purpose' - Cele

Cele briefed the media at the official unveiling of the country's new top cop in Tshwane on Friday.





"We are all quite confident that the new commissioner is fit for purpose; he is more than capable to lead the men and women in blue.





"The appointment of the new police commissioner is surely a big step towards building a police service that is trusted with professionalism and confidence in the community they serve.





"As the police ministry, we hope this commissioner will hit the ground running in pursuing the overall vision of the SAPS and take it into new heights. Surely he will do that within the team."





The position has become somewhat of a poisoned chalice over the past two decades, with most mired in controversy.





READ: High hopes for country’s ‘strong, level-headed’ new top cop





None since George Fivaz have been able to finish their terms of office.





They include former Riah Phiyega, Kgomotso Phahlane and Khehla Sitole.





Masemola believes that he will not suffer the same fate.





"My function is described in the constitution of the country and the Police Act makes it clear what is expected of me. Out of those functions, there is none that talks about politics or factions.





"My job is to prevent, combat and investigate crime. The second one is to maintain public order and the other one is to protect the inhabitants of the republic and their property and also to uphold and enforce the law.





"That is where me and the men and women in blue will focus our attention. I'm sure the minister is a politician, so he will know better about the factions."