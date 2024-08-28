New Germany company denies responsibility for Aller stream ’spill’

The stream flows into the Umgeni River and has led to a strong stench hanging over the area.





The company, based in New Germany in Pinetown, said that contrary to the city’s claims, the spillage was not caused by them but by a broken municipal sewer line.





In a statement, the company said the discharge of untreated trade effluent did not cause the alleged chemical spill.





“The cause of the discharge was a result of a break in the municipal sewer line, which carries effluent from large companies situated within New Germany Industrial Park,” it said.





Dilex said it immediately informed local and municipal authorities when the discharge became known.





“Upon further investigation and physical inspection by the municipal sanitation unit, it was revealed that the sewer line was indeed broken and damaged,” the statement continued.





“Upon enquiry as to the extent of the odour, our client was informed by the Municipal Sanitation Unit that there was indeed a break in the sewer line, which was known. However, the same was not attended to.”





In a statement released last week, eThekwini spokesperson Gugu Silana said tests would be done on the quality of the water.





“Samples of the river have been taken, and we await laboratory results. In the interim, Dilex has contracted a spill response company to help with the clean-up operations,” Silana said.





“The cleaning process was undertaken by a competent company on Saturday (August 17), and fortunately, there was no indication of harm to marine life in the river.”





The company said it contacted community leaders and residents to gather feedback on the effectiveness of the cleaning company’s intervention. It further refrained from discharging any effluent chemical down the broken pipeline until it had been fully repaired.





